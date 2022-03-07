Tampa Bay Buccaneers Likely to Use Franchise Tag on WR Chris Godwin by SportsGrid 58 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there is a “90 percent chance” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will use the franchise tag on impending free-agent wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Fowler notes that Godwin, who is recovering from a torn ACL, is likely to receive the tag over starting cornerback Carlton Davis.

The 26-year-old played under the tag in 2021 and earned $16 million in salary. A second franchise tag would see Godwin paid roughly $19.2 million.

With the retirement of former quarterback Tom Brady and the uncertain future surrounding tight end Rob Gronkowski (also a free agent), retaining their All-Pro receiver is clearly Tampa’s number one priority. Speaking March 1, general manager Jason Licht said, “It’s hard to imagine the Buccaneers offense without Chris Godwin.”

Godwin had another productive campaign in 2021, leading the team in both receptions (98) and yards (1,103) despite missing three games with his aforementioned ACL injury.

