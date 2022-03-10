Tennessee Titans Release Pro-Bowl Guard Rodger Saffold by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports, the Tennessee Titans are releasing Pro-Bowl left guard Rodger Saffold.

Titans informed Pro-Bowl guard Rodger Saffold that they are releasing him, per source.



This would have been the fourth year of a four-year, $44 million deal that had a $1 million roster bonus due next week. One more free-agent guard. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2022

Saffold was in his final year of a four-year, $44 million contract he signed in 2019. The move saves the Titans $10.4 million against the cap.

The Pro Bowler started all 32 games for Tennessee from 2019-20, becoming a staple up front, and helping pave the way for All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.

This past season was a different story, however, as the 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries while struggling in pass protection.

That said, Saffold should still generate interest around the league, largely due to his above-average run-blocking ability.

As for his replacement, Titans management could look to 2020 undrafted free agent Aaron Brewer, who has performed well for the club in spot duty the past two seasons. Tennessee may also use free agency or the 2022 NFL Draft as possible avenues.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Titans Super Bowl and division odds set at +2400 and +105, respectively.