The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed James Conner to a 3-year, $21 million deal

FOX NFL Sunday’s Jay Glazer reports the Arizona Cardinals have re-signed James Conner to a three-year, $21 million deal.

In 2021, Conner led the Cardinals in rushing, picking up 752 yards and scoring 15 rushing touchdowns in 15 games. He also had three receiving touchdowns and picked up 375 yards through the air. His 3.7 yards per carry were second on the team to Chase Edmonds’s 5.1, but Edmonds just signed a two-year $12.6 million contract to join the Miami Dolphins. This opens up the door for Conner. The former Steeler had injury issues before joining the Cards, but this deal benefits both parties with Edmonds leaving.

Conner spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining Arizona, and 2022 will be his sixth year in the league. The Cardinals went 11-6 in 2021, starting the season strong with a seven-game win streak, but finished losing four of their last five games.

