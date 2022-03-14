The Cleveland Browns release Jarvis Landry by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Cleveland Browns have released Jarvis Landry.

The #Browns have now released WR Jarvis Landry, who had permission to seek a trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Landry was permitted to seek a trade over the weekend, but now the team has outright released him. His release doesn’t come as a huge shock since the Browns had just acquired Amari Cooper through a trade. Landry’s release frees up over $14.8 million in cap space for Cleveland.

In 2021, Landry was second on the Browns in receiving yards with 570 in 12 games, but he had the highest per game average with 47.5 yards. Landry also had two receiving touchdowns and one fumble. Additionally, Landry had two rushing touchdowns and 40 rushing yards on six attempts.

Landry started his career playing four seasons for the Miami Dolphins before spending the next four with the Browns. Some teams expected to be interested in Landry include the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Landry will turn 30 in November.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are +3000 to win Super Bowl LVII.