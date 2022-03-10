The Kansas Jayhawks are Connecting with a Local Whiskey Company by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Our resident sports professor Rick Horrow had an interesting nugget, a potentially lucrative nugget for a marquee name in college hoops and just in time for March Madness.

Right before all of the conference championships, and during them as well, the University of Kansas, known for its conservative approach to athletics, has done a couple of things. Obviously, the NIL opportunity is beyond their control, but they’re embracing it.

And how about this? Booze, baby booze! That’s right; the Jayhawks are getting nice and friendly with the alcohol business. J. Rieger, a big company in Kansas City, will be connected to the household name, college hoops squad. They are a whiskey and spirits company, created in 1887, that made a Rock Chalk rye whiskey, honoring the 1988 championship team. They also have special collector’s items evaluated and identified with the University of Kansas basketball program. Once again, the idea of alcohol, NFTs, and gaming on college campuses didn’t happen before, but it’s indeed happening now.

