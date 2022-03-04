The New York Giants Not Expected to Trade RB Saquon Barkley by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New York Giants are not expected to trade running back Saquon Barkley this offseason.

The news comes in the wake of general manager Joe Schoen’s recent comments about the running back’s future. When asked about the possibility of trading the former number two overall pick, Schoen responded by saying, “I’m open to anything. I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m going to listen.â

Returning from a torn ACL he suffered in 2020, Barkley appeared in 13 games for New York this season, rushing for 593 yards on 162 carries (3.7 YPC), and four touchdowns.

Following an electrifying rookie campaign in which he racked up over 2000 total yards, the rest of Barkley’s time in Big Blue has largely been plagued by injury. Since appearing in all 16 games his debut season, the former Penn State alumni has missed 21 of a possible 49 games the past three years.

Barkley is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which will see him earn a base salary of $7.7 million.

