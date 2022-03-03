THE NFL and NFLPA Agree to Suspend All COVID-19 Protocols by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all COVID-19 protocols immediately.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately, per sources.



After nearly two years of restrictions — and not a single game lost to the pandemic — it’s back to normal. Finally. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2022

The NFL sent a memo to every team suspending the league’s need for masks, tracking devices, surveillance testing, and capacity limits. Of course, the teams will still have to follow any local or state COVID-19 restrictions. This decision comes after two years of the NFL adhering to COVID-19 restrictions. Unlike the other professional sports leagues, the NFL did not lose any games to the pandemic. Players that test positive for COVID-19 will still need to be isolated for a minimum of five days.

The memo did say, “Should there be a reason to reimpose aspects of the Protocols or to take other measures, we will work closely with clubs, the NFLPA, and our respective experts, and local, state and federal public health officials to continue to safeguard the health of the NFL community.”

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Buffalo Bills are favored to win Super Bowl LVII at +700.