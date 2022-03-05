The Stars are without Tyler Seguin on Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tyler Seguin wasn’t able to play for the Dallas Stars on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Stars during warmup in Winnipeg:

Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski

Tufte-Benn-Gurianov

Raffl-Faksa-Glendening

Kiviranta-Peterson-Radulov



Lindell-Klingberg

Suter-Hakanpaa

Harley-Hanley



Holtby

Oettinger — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) March 5, 2022

Apparently, there is some kind of illness running through the Stars’ locker room as defenseman Miro Heiskanen will also miss the game due to an illness. This illness is not expected to be COVID-19 related.

Seguin no longer seems to be the top player he once was and only has 17 goals and 13 assists in 53 games this season. Heiskanen, however, is considered to be one of the better young defenders in the game. He has four goals and 25 assists in 52 games this season.

The Stars and Jets are both currently on the outside looking in as far as the playoffs are concerned. The Stars are one point behind the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, whereas the Jets sit six points behind.

Dallas jumped out to the early lead in this game as they are up 1-0 over the Jets after the first period.

If you’d like to live bet this one, the Stars are solid favorites at the FanDuel Sportsbook.