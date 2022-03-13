Timberwolves Announce Lineup Adjustments Ahead of Tip-Off vs. Heat by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced some lineup adjustments ahead of their non-conference tilt against the Miami Heat. Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt will not play on Saturday night, while Jordan McLaughlin will suit up against the Heat.

According to Dane Moore, Beverley injured his eardrum following a collision in last night’s 118-110 loss to the Orlando Magic. Vanderbilt is dealing with a deep thigh contusion, forcing him to miss just his seventh game of the season.

McLaughlin returns to the lineup after missing one game with a groin injury.

Some clarity from Chris Finch on Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt's injuries…



Beverley's collision yesterday hurt his eardrum, Finch said.



Vanderbilt has a "deep thigh contusion" — which Finch said requires movement to loosen up, but that movement is painful right now. https://t.co/m0vKJpOnrP — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 12, 2022

We’re expecting McLaughlin in the starting rotation against the Heat, replacing Beverley at point guard. Jaden McDaniels should also draw in for Vanderbilt, starting at power forward.

Down two starters, the betting line is shifting away from the Timberwolves. FanDuel Sportsbook has moved the price on the visitors, with Minnesota sitting +3.5 with the price also adjusting to -106, implying the line could shift even further before things get started.