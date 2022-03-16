Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels To Be Re-Evaluated In 2 Weeks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Minnesota Timberwolves Jaden McDaniels (leg) will be sidelined and is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks, per the team’s website.

McDaniels suffered the injury late in Monday night’s victory over the San Antonio Spurs, and it proved to be costly with the 21-year-old now set to return around the end of the month. He doesn’t exactly stuff the stat sheet, but McDaniels will undoubtedly be missed for his strong defensive capabilities. It’s a significant loss for a Timberwolves team that ranks 21st in points per game allowed. If McDaniels is healthy upon a re-evaluation in two weeks, that would set his return up for a matchup with the Toronto Raptors on March 30.

McDaniels has averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 67 appearances on the season. While he is unavailable, expect Taurean Prince to step into the role and see an uptick in playing time.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently -8 point favorites against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, with the total set at 237, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.