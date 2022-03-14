Tom Brady Announces His Return to the Bucs for the Upcoming Season by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The GOAT has unfinished business.

Less than two months after Tom Brady announced his retirement from the league, he’s decided that he wants one more kick at the can. Brady tweeted out that he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the upcoming campaign.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

If last season was any indication, there’s no disputing that Brady has plenty of gas left in the tank. The 15-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in passing yards (5,316), passing touchdowns (43), and completions (485).

Brady fell short of his team accomplishments, as the Bucs were eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. His return extends the shelf life of the current roster, which won the NFC South and put up the second-most points in the league last season.

It also changed the dynamic of the futures market, with the Bucs moving up to +750 to win the Super Bowl, the third-best odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.