Tom Brady Ending Retirement Causes Oddsmakers To Slash Bucs Futures Brady announced he will return for a 23rd NFL season by Sean T. McGuire 49 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady announced Sunday night that he will be returning to play a 23rd season in the NFL, and he will be doing so with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady continue to leave the door open for a possible return, which made Sunday’s development a bit easier to digest — despite the fact it came a mere two months after he initially announced that he would be stepping away from the game.

Oddsmakers took notice of Brady stepping away while shifting Tampa Bay’s futures and even offering next quarterback prices inferring his potential successor. Some even noted a possible next landing spot for Brady himself.

Well, Sunday’s developments, to no surprise, changed all of that. After all, Brady led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in his first year with the organization and Tampa Bay looked to be a real contender throughout much of last season.

It’s caused the Buccaneers, who previously were 19-to-1 to win the Super Bowl before to Brady’s announcement, to have been slashed down to 10-to-1 at PointsBet Sportsbook. Similarly, Tampa Bay (previously 10-to-1 to win the NFC) to now be priced at +550.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Buccaneers a bit shorter. Tampa now is the favorite to represent the NFC (3-to-1) and +750 to win Super Bowl LVII. The Bucs are the betting favorite (-200) to win the NFC South at DraftKings.