Tom Brady Odds: Three Prop Bets Released As Buccaneers QB Returns Who will catch Brady's first touchdown pass? by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady announced he would be coming out of his brief retirement and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and it’s prompted DraftKings Sportsbook to release a trio of prop bets centered around the quarterback.

Those bets include:

— Brady’s regular-season passing touchdowns Over/Under 35.5 (-110)

Brady, who will enter his age-45 season, has eclipsed 40 touchdowns in each of his campaigns with Tampa Bay. In his 22 seasons in the league, Brady has thrown for 36 or more touchdowns six times.

— Brady’s regular-season passing yards Over/Under 4,699.5 (-110)

Brady is coming off a 2021 season in which he threw for 5,316 yards. He would have came up shy of this number during his first season with the Buccaneers (4,633). Historically, Brady has eclipsed 4,700 passing yards five times.

— Who will catch Brady’s first passing touchdown in the 2022 regular season?

Mike Evans +225

Any other player +300

Chris Godwin +350

Rob Gronkowski +350

Leonard Fournette +500

Cameron Brate +600

Giovani Bernard +1400

Tyler Johnson +2500

Scotty Miller +4000

Of note, Evans led all Buccaneers with 14 receiving touchdowns last season. Gronkowski, who is not yet a member of the team but seemingly could join Tampa Bay for his third season with the organization, had six touchdowns in 12 games while Godwin hauled in five scores in 14 games.

The Brady-specific prop bets, however, aren’t the only attention sportsbooks have shown the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Oddsmakers slashed Tampa Bay’s future prices with his return. The Buccaneers now are -190 to win the NFC South, 4-to-1 to win the NFC and sit in a tie for third with best Super Bowl odds (+850). Brady himself is 10-to-1 to win the NFL MVP award behind Josh Allen (7-to-1), Patrick Mahomes (+750) and Aaron Rodgers (8-to-1).