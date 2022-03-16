Toronto Blue Jays Acquire Matt Chapman from the Oakland A's in 5-Player Trade by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports that the Toronto Blue Jays have acquired Matt Chapman from the Oakland Athletics for Gunnar Hoglund, Kevin Smith, Zach Logue, and Kirby Snead.

Blue Jays deal for Matt Chapman is done. Kevin Smith, Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead are headed to Athletics, per source. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 16, 2022

The former All-star third baseman is a three-time Gold Glove winner, two-time Platinum Glove winner, and the 2018 Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award winner. Needless to say, Chapman’s a little skilled in the field.

The 28-year old played his first five seasons with the A’s. In 2021, he had 111 hits in 529 at-bats, racking up 72 RBI and 75 runs. Chapman also hit 27 home runs, had a .314 OBP, a .403 slugging percentage, a .716 OPS, and a 3.5 WAR.

Oakland is open for business this spring, as Chapman joins former teammates Chris Bassitt and Matt Olson on the way out. The Blue Jays looked primed to make a bid for the AL East pennant having also signed Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, and Yusei Kikuchi this offseason.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Toronto Blue Jays are +1100 to win the 2022 World Series.