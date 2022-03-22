Toronto Blue Jays Sign Matt Chapman to Two-Year Extension by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Toronto Blue Jays have signed Matt Chapman to a two-year, $25 million contract extension.

Chapman was set to hit free agency after the 2023 season, so this deal will cover his final two years of arbitration, but he didn’t give up any free agent years with the extension.

The former All-Star third baseman is a three-time Gold Glove winner, two-time Platinum Glove winner, and the 2018 Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award winner. The 28-year old played his first five seasons with the Oakland Athletics. In 2021, he had 111 hits in 529 at-bats, racking up 72 RBI and 75 runs. Chapman also hit 27 home runs, had a .314 OBP, a .403 slugging percentage, a .716 OPS, and a 3.5 WAR.

The Blue Jays finished fourth in the American League East, one game back of the wild card. There is a lot of excitement surrounding Toronto heading into the 2022 season, as it possesses one of the most dynamic young teams in all of Major League Baseball.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Toronto Blue Jays are +1200 to win the 2022 World Series.