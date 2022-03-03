Toronto Raptors Guard Fred VanVleet Questionable for Thursday's Game vs. Pistons by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable for Thursday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons – this according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange.

(Updating incorrect tweet): Fred VanVleet (knee) and Thad Young (non-COVID illness) are questionable vs. Pistsons; OG Anunoby (finger) is out, which is interesting. Suggests he/team are opting to allow his finger to heal (two weeks) vs. try to play through it? 🤷‍♂️ — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) March 3, 2022

A previous report initially stated that VanVleet was going to be active, but his status for tonight’s contest remains up in the air.

The All-Star has missed Toronto’s last two games with soreness in his right knee.

For the season, VanVleet is posting per-game averages of 21.4 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in 52 appearances.

Malachi Flynn has been fantastic in VanVleet’s absence, scoring 33.2 and 36.3 FanDuel points, respectively, in his two starts. Flynn has seen his FanDuel price rise to $6,200 but would still represent an elite play in the event VanVleet is once again ruled out.

Also on the Raptors injury report are forwards Thaddeus Young, who’s questionable with a non-COVID illness and, OG Anunoby (right ring finger), who will miss his fifth straight game.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Toronto as -9 home favorites on the spread and -390 on the Moneyline.