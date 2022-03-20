Toronto Raptors Guard Fred VanVleet Ruled Out vs. 76ers by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet (right knee injury management) is out tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 20, 2022

This will be VanVleet’s sixth absence in 12 games with a right knee issue that has had him in and out of the lineup. It’s a big hit to their rotation as he averages the most minutes per game in the NBA. It’ll lead to more minutes and usage for both Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes onto their already-hefty plates. There isn’t much of a timetable for the player’s return, but it’s been listed as “injury management” which means it’s likely more out of an abundance of caution than anything serious.

VanVleet has averaged 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and a league-leading 38.2 minutes per game in 57 starts this season.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds

The Toronto Raptors are currently 6.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers with the total set at 219, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.