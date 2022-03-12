Trevor Bauer of the LA Dodgers Has Been Placed on Administrative Leave by MLB by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Major League Baseball has placed Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers on administrative leave, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Major League Baseball has placed Trevor Bauer on administrative leave, per source. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) March 11, 2022

This is not a surprise as this is where Bauer finished last season and MLB is still conducting their investigation into the sexual assault allegations against him. Bauer will not face criminal charges as the prosecutor, in this case, declined to file charges, but that does not mean that commissioner Rob Manfred will do the same. The current leave will last until March 19 but can be extended. Bauer will not report to spring training for the Dodgers during this time.

If and when Bauer is eligible to pitch this season, it’s not a foregone conclusion that it will be with the Dodgers as it was reported that he does not have the best of relationships with his teammates. However, there is little doubt that the Dodgers, or any team really, would be better with Bauer than without him.

The Dodgers are the odds on favorite to represent the National League in the World Series this season and bring home a championship at +600.