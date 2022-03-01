Tuesday NBA Best Player Props: Back Kyle Kuzma, Fade Jalen Brunson by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s a six-game slate of NBA player prop opportunities this evening and a few plays stand out. For this article, we use the odds at BetMGM to pinpoint spots for value.

Kyle Kuzma Over 22.5 points

Washinton’s Kyle Kuzma has been outstanding for the Wizards this season and has taken on an even greater offensive role with high-scoring guard Bradley Beal out for the season. He has scored over tonight’s 22.5 point prop in five of his last six games, including 30+ point performances in his last two, where he was a scorching 26-49 (53.1%) from the field. The Detroit Pistons come into this one on the heels of back-to-back embarrassing losses to the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets, respectively. While this game promises to be much closer (Wizards -2.5), it sets up nicely for Kuzma to enjoy another strong night.

Jalen Brunson Under 16.5 points

Point guard Jalen Brunson has seen his production fall off in Dallas since the acquisition of guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the Washington Wizards, scoring just eight points in each of his last two outings. While tonight’s matchup against the struggling Los Angeles Lakers may appear enticing, Brunson’s scoring prop looks to be a definite stretch.

