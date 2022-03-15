Tuesday's First Four Betting Guide: #12 Indiana vs. #12 Wyoming by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

#12 Indiana vs. #12 Wyoming Game Details

#12 Indiana: 20-13 (9-11) | #12 Wyoming: 25-8 (13-5)

Date: 03/15/2022 | Time: 9:10 PM ET | TV: truTV

Location: Dayton, OH | Venue: University of Dayton Arena

#12 Indiana vs. #12 Wyoming Odds

Moneyline: Indiana -175 | Wyoming +145

Spread: Indiana -4 (-110) | Wyoming +4 (-110)

Total: 136 Over -110 | Under -110

#12 Indiana vs. #12 Wyoming Analysis

Quite surprising to see Indiana find their way to the First Four despite notching two Quad 1 wins in the Big Ten Tournament. They seemed firmly on the bubble heading into conference tourney play, so wins over NCAA tournament teams Michigan and Illinois didn’t appear to mean much to the committee. Anyways, the Hoosiers look like they are playing their best ball of the season. Trayce Jackson-Davis has been an animal since the second half of their win over Michigan and I expect to see plenty of him on Tuesday night. The X-factor (no pun intended) will be Xavier Johnson. Indiana goes as he does and after an erratic stretch midseason, he has found much better consistency both in scoring and playmaking over the last month.

Wyoming is seriously reeling heading into the NCAA Tournament. The Pokes have lost five of their last nine and their overreliance on the duo of lead guard Hunter Maldonado and big Graham Ike is becoming an area of concern. After 15 outings with 20 or more points in their first 27 games of the season, Ike hasn’t reached that benchmark in five straight and you have to wonder if teams have figured out ways to stop him through doubling in the post t0 force the ball out of his hands. Wyoming’s unorthodox, guard post-up offense may work in the Mountain West, but I fear for its effectiveness against an Indiana defense that has been tenacious over the last few weeks. I’m confident in laying the -4 on a spread on the Hoosiers.

The Play: Indiana -4 (-110)