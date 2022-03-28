Tyler Herro, P.J. Tucker, and Gabe Vincent Game Time Decisions for Heat by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Miami Heat aren’t leaving anything up for chance as they race towards the postseason. The Heat are tied with the Boston Celtics for top spot in the Eastern Conference, sitting just 0.5 games clear of the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

They hope to have their full complement of players available against the Sacramento Kings. The team’s official Twitter account confirmed that Gabe Vincent, P.J. Tucker, and Tyler Herro would warm up on Monday night in hopes of joining the team against the Kings. Miami confirmed that Caleb Martin would not suit up.

Coach Spo has returned to the team after missing Saturday's game. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 28, 2022



Coach Spo has returned to the team after missing Saturday’s game. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 28, 2022

This season, Vincent and Herro have primarily played support roles; however, Tucker’s spot in the starting rotation will need to be filled if he’s not cleared to play.

The Heat could turn to Jimmy Butler in the power forward role, creating a vacancy at small forward that Max Strus could fill.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Miami priced as -14 favorites ahead of the non-conference matchup, with the total set at 217.