Tyreek Hill Trade: How Dolphins’ Super Bowl Odds Swing With Swap

Are the Miami Dolphins actually Super Bowl contenders after reportedly trading for Tyreek Hill?

Probably not, but that didn’t stop bettors from taking a bite out of the Fish’s futures odds with sportsbooks scrambling to adjust Wednesday.

Miami’s rebuild continued as it reportedly unloaded a boatload of draft picks to acquire the blazing-fast wideout from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins, according to multiple reports, sent their 2022 first- and second-round pick as well as three more future selections to KC in order to complete the deal.

That’s a significant long-term investment in Hill, who’s undoubtedly one of the top receivers in the NFL. Whether it actually puts the Dolphins in the Super Bowl conversation likely comes down to how you feel about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.

However, getting long odds on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl or even the AFC is likely behind bettors at this point. The Dolphins are already 35-1 to win Super Bowl LVII at DraftKings Sportsbook, down from 45-1 at the beginning of the month, while FanDuel Sportsbook has them at 36-1.

DraftKings: 35-1

FanDuel: 36-1

FoxBet: 33-1

PointsBet: 40-1

For now, the longest Dolphins Super Bowl odds can be found at WynnBet where they’re 60-1.

It probably shouldn’t come as a major surprise, however, to see Miami way down the board to win the AFC — despite its recent improvements. That’s because the AFC is absolutely loaded. There are still some 28-1 numbers out there, but most books are settling in around 20-1 for Miami to win the conference.

DraftKings: 20-1

FanDuel: 22-1

FoxBet: 17-1

PointsBet: 20-1

That DraftKings number is down from 28-1 at the beginning of the month.

The Dolphins should be a better team with a dynamic, explosive playmaker like Hill at McDaniel’s disposal. But it can’t be overstated how difficult the AFC will be in 2022, and Miami still has the Buffalo Bills to deal with in the East. Whether Tagovailoa — who hasn’t displayed the capability to consistently move the ball downfield — can maximize Hill’s deep-threat skills remains to be seen, too.

Oh, and if there was any wonder as to how this is affecting the Chiefs at the betting window, Kansas City is just behind Buffalo for both the Super Bowl and the AFC. And despite activity from the rest of the division, notably Denver trading for Russell Wilson, the Chiefs are still favored to win the West in 2022.