Tyreek Hill's Replacement? Chiefs, Marquez Valdes-Scantling Agree to Three-Year $30 Million Contract

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have found their Tyreek Hill replacement – at least in theory.

As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports, the Chiefs have agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with free-agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The deal will pay Valdes-Scantling $18 million in the first two years and up to $36 million with incentives over the life of the contract.

While he doesn’t offer great value underneath, the 27-year-old provides a much-needed downfield threat to KC’s offense following the team’s shocking decision to trade Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

MVS had spent the first four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers. He struggled with injuries this past season, finishing with just 430 yards in 11 games, although he did manage to lead the league in yards per catch during the 2020 campaign (20.9).

The former fifth-round pick holds a career yards-per-reception mark of 17.5 and joins a receiver group that includes All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, and the recently signed Corey Coleman.

