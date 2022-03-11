Utah Jazz Forward Bojan Bogdanovic OUT Friday vs. Spurs by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the Utah Jazz official Twitter, forward Bojan Bogdanovic has been ruled out for Friday’s contest with the San Antonio Spurs due to a right lower leg contusion.

Injury report:



OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League – On Assignment)



OUT – Bojan Bogdanovic (right lower leg contusion)



OUT – Jared Butler (G League – On Assignment)



OUT – Xavier Sneed (G League – Two-Way) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 10, 2022

Bogdanovic suffered the injury in Utah’s 123-85 blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday – a game in which he finished with 27 points in just 24 minutes.

The 32-year-old has been on a tear, scoring 20 or more points in three straight games. Sunday’s performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder was particularly impressive, with Bogdanovic knocking down a franchise record 11 three-pointers, on his way to a career-high 35 points.

With the veteran out of the lineup, more offensive responsibility will fall on the trio of Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, and Rudy Gobert, while sixth-man Jordan Clarkson should see more minutes off the bench. Mitchell experiences the biggest boost, as he averages 1.34 fantasy points per minute on 35.5% usage with Bogdanovic off the floor.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jazz listed as -7 road favorites on the spread and -310 on the moneyline.