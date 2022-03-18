Utah's Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic Out Friday vs. Clippers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Utah Jazz radio announcer David Locke, star guard Donovan Mitchell and forward Bojan Bogdanovic have been ruled out of Friday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Mitchell, who poured in 37 points in Utah’s last contest against the Chicago Bulls, is dealing with a right calf contusion. It will be the 25-year-old’s first game on the sidelines since February 2.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in both points (25.7 PPG) and assists (5.5 APG).

Unfortunately for Utah, the bad news did not stop there, as Bogdanovic will miss his third consecutive outing with a calf injury. The 32-year-old had been on a tear offensively before his injury, scoring 20 or more points in four straight games, including a career-high 35 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 6.

In Mitchell and Bogdanovic’s absence, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson should see increased usage, making both viable DFS plays on Friday’s slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jazz as -7 home favorites on the spread and -260 on the moneyline.