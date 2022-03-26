Vegas Golden Knights Goalie Logan Thompson to Start Saturday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Logan Thompson will start in goal for the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Logan Thompson leads the Golden Knights onto the ice and will make his 6th straight start in net.



Zach Whitecloud and Michael Amadio are out of COVID protocol and are on the ice for warm ups.



Alec Martinez, out since Nov. 11, is off IR and also on the ice. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) March 26, 2022

This will now mark eight straight games that Thompson has started in goal for the Golden Knights. They have little choice as Robin Lehner is on the injured list with a lower-body injury and backup Laurent Brossoit is also unavailable to start due to an undisclosed injury. Thompson is 4-4 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage on the season.

The Golden Knights have been crushed with injuries this season as they currently are without Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Reilly Smith, and Lehner. It would be tough for anyone to win without what might be your top three wings and number one goaltender.

The Golden Knights are +116 (-1.5) on the puck line, -215 on the money line, with an over/under of six, over (-118), under (-105) against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. You can find the odds for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.