Warriors' Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Out For Monday by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Monday’s NBA injury report lists the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Otto Porter Jr. as out for their game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Curry is out with a sprained left foot, Green and Porter are being held out for injury management with low back soreness, and Thompson for injury management for his right Achilles tendon. Gary Payton II is also listed as questionable for Golden State.

Curry leads the Warriors in scoring, averaging 25.5 points a night, and Thompson is second with 18.9. Green leads all Warriors with seven assists a game, while Curry is second with 6.3. Green also contributes 7.3 rebounds a night, and Porter is third on the team with 5.7.

This game will be the second of a back-to-back for the Warriors. They lost the first to the Washington Wizards 123-115 on Sunday.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Golden State Warriors are +460 on the moneyline and +11 on the spread against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.