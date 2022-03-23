Warriors Without Seven Players vs. Heat Wednesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the league’s injury report, the Golden State Warriors have ruled seven players out for Wednesday’s matchup with the Miami Heat.

It’s a laundry list of absences for head coach Steve Kerr, and it’ll make things challenging for the Warriors to pull this win off. The players ruled out include Stephen Curry (foot), Draymond Green (back), Andre Iguodala (back), Otto Porter Jr. (back), Klay Thompson (Achilles), Quinndary Weatherspoon (G-League), and James Wiseman (knee).

Curry will miss his third straight game with a left foot sprain while Weatherspoon is on G-League assignment, and Wiseman has yet to see the court this season. The remainder of the bunch will be getting rest which leaves this team seriously shorthanded for Wednesday night against Miami. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole will likely handle a ton of the load in this one.

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat Odds

The Golden State Warriors are currently ten-point underdogs against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, with the total set at 209.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.