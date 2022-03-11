Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks Betting Guide: Goals Aplenty at Rogers Arena by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Capitals -106 | Canucks -113

Spread: Capitals +1.5 (-280) | Canucks -1.5 (+220)

Total: 6 Over -114 | Under -106

Odds to Win the Stanley Cup

Washington Capitals +3000

Vancouver Canucks +10000

Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks News, Analysis, and Picks

Defense is optional when the Washington Capitals travel to take on the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. Both teams have loose defensive zone coverage standards, illustrated over their season-long averages and recent outings. With two potent offenses, more opportunities should lead to a surge in scoring. We’re highlighting the over as the play to make for this inter-conference matchup.

The Caps conclude their three-game Western Canada road trip, playing their third contest in four nights. Fatigue could factor into their already sluggish defensive play, as Washington has given up 11 or more high-danger chances in four of their past five games and 25 or more scoring chances in three of five. Defensive concerns notwithstanding, the Capitals remain an elite scoring team. Alex Ovechkin has helped the Caps to the ninth-best shooting percentage in the league this season and the ninth-most goals. They can rely on their scoring efficiencies to keep pace with a Nucks team that does not prioritize defensive zone coverage.

Just twice over the past six games have the Canucks limited their opponents to fewer than 10 quality chances. Scoring chances are even easier for opponents to come by, with five of six attempting 29 or more. That leaves the Nucks with six-game averages of 28.2 scoring and 10.3 high-danger chances allowed. Increased production metrics have led to more output, with each of their past four opponents scoring at least three goals. Along with increased scoring by the Canucks, Vancouver has gone over in nine straight games.

Both teams have refined scoring touches and neither is interested in playing defense. In weighing the metrics, we’re comfortable taking a stake on the over in this one.

The Picks: Over 6 -114



