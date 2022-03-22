Washington Caps T.J. Oshie Game-Time Decision Versus Blues by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reports that T.J. Oshie will be a game-time decision for the Washington Capitals against the St. Louis Blues.

Caps Coach Peter Laviolette was unsure about T.J. Oshie's status for tonight. Will have to wait and see. https://t.co/2XvDz7qoBa — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 22, 2022

Caps head coach Peter Laviolette was less than helpful, saying he’s unsure of Oshie’s status for Tuesday’s game.

Oshie has struggled through various injuries throughout the entire 2021-22 campaign. He has only played 28 games this season, scoring eight goals and 12 assists. Oshie started the season strong, with four goals and two assists through his first seven games before missing almost a month of action.

After practice, Oshie took extra work, which could mean he’ll be scratched, but he missed Sunday’s game against the Dallas Stars with a lower-body injury.

The Caps are eighth in the East and under no threat of losing their playoff spot. If Oshie is working through something, it makes sense to give him the extra rest as the postseason approaches.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Washington Capitals are -150 against the St. Louis Blues.