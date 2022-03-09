Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers Betting Guide: Wiz Worth Backing in LA

The Los Angeles Clippers will be playing on consecutive nights as the Washington Wizards come to town for an inter-conference matchup. The Clippers are fresh off a five-game winning streak but have dropped each of their past two, as their offensive well has run dry. That puts their backs against the wall versus a Wizards team that throws all caution to the wind to put up points. According to our projections, that leaves advantages in backing the Wizards and the over in what should be an entertaining affair.

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers NBA Game Information

Washington Wizards (29-34) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (34-33) Date: Wednesday, March 9 | Time: 10:30 pm ET Location: Los Angeles, California | Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Wizards +150|Clippers -182 Spread: Wizards +3.5 (-110)|Clippers -3.5 (-110) Total: 216.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Wizards 53.85%|Clippers 46.15% SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Clippers – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Clippers – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 4 Stars Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game News and Notes

Scoring hasn’t been the Wizards’ strong suit this season, but they’ve amplified their production over their recent schedule. Other than one bad outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington has scored at least 114 points in five of their past six. The Wiz are averaging 120.8 points per game over that six-game sample. A surge in three-point shooting is driving that upward trend, as the Wizards are hitting 45.4% from beyond the arc over their previous three games.

After being acquired at the trade deadline, Kristaps Porzingis made his triumphant debut with the Wiz last time out. The Unicorn put up 25 points in 21 minutes, drilling 58.3% from the field. His performance helped the Wizards to a 133-123 victory, giving them a well-rounded offense that can beat teams from the interior or distance. Porzingis also chipped in with five rebounds and two blocks.

The Wizards can use both of those facets to their advantage on Wednesday night against a Clippers team that has put up diminished defensive metrics over their recent sample. Opponents are scoring 113.0 points per game over LA’s previous three outings, averaging 50.7 points per game in the paint and 38.8% from three-point range. The Clippers’ offense isn’t doing nearly enough to offset those inefficiencies, failing to crack the century mark in each of their past two and three of five overall.

Based on our algorithm , there are significant edges in backing the Wizards tonight. Washington’s offense is flowing, and the Clippers’ defense hasn’t answered the bell over their past few games. The Wizards have a 53.85% chance of winning tonight, exceeding the 40.0% implied probability that comes with their +150 moneyline price. Consequently, we rate the Wizards moneyline and +3.5 wagers as 5-star plays. There’s also an implied advantage in taking the over in this contest, rated as a 4-star play.