What’s Latest On Steelers’ Quarterback Situation? NFL Insider Weighs In

The Pittsburgh Steelers are among a number of NFL teams with plenty of questions as it relates to the quarterback position given the retirement of longtime signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger.

But according to the latest report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it seems current Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin are ready to exhaust any and all options in their pursuit.

“All of the options are on the table for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Rapoport said on “NFL Now” on Thursday. “So when you ask ‘Is it going to be a team that’s going to investigate the veteran trade market? Is it going to be a team that’s going to take a hard look at all of the quarterback prospects coming out? Is this a team that’s going to look inside their roster, and maybe it’s someone like Mason Rudolph?’ The answer is yes. The answer is yes.”

Rapoport further acknowledged how Colbert’s main priority is to find a franchise quarterback before he steps down after the 2022 NFL Draft.

“So yes, they are going to take a hard look at the quarterback prospects,” Rapoport continued. (Number) 20 would not be too early to take one of the top quarterbacks in this draft. I would also expect them to look at some of the guys who could be potentially traded. Jimmy Garoppolo would certainly be a name to keep an eye on there. You also have Mitchell Trubisky, who’s a free agent gaining some steam and some buzz in Indianapolis as someone who could come in as a starter. All of the options are in the mix for the Steelers.”

Oddsmakers depict similar sentiments when it comes to Pittsburgh’s Week 1 quarterback. Rudolph, who currently headlines the depth chart, is atop the betting board at DraftKings Sportsbook (+250) ahead of “any rookie quarterback” at 4-to-1. Fellow Steelers signal-caller Dwayane Haskins (6-to-1), Jameis Winston (+850), Joshua Dobbs (9-to-1), Jimmy Garoppolo (9-to-1), Trubisky (10-to-1), Deshaun Watson (10-to-1), Russell Wilson (111-to-1) and Carson Wentz (12-to-1) also make up a crowded betting board.

Colbert previously admitted that if the season was to start immediately Rudolph would be the starter, but, and as Rapoport indicated, the Steelers are “going to add to the position.”