Who Are The Duke Blue Devils? Head Coach, Top Players, X-Factor by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Head Coach: Mike Krzyzewski

Coach K is in his 42nd season as the Duke head coach and has reached the 13th Final Four of his career. He has the most wins of any college basketball coach in history, with 1,202 to his name. The Blue Devils will go for their sixth national championship with Krzyzewski at the helm.

How Does Duke Get It Done?

Duke has made their way through the season and the NCAA Tournament with three five-star freshmen on the roster that contribute in a big way. They have the top offense in the nation per KenPom that has a 56.0 percent effective field goal percentage along with a turnover rate of just 15.3 percent, which ranks 24th in the nation. The defense could use some work, but when the shots are falling, nobody in the country can stop the Blue Devils.

Most Outstanding Player: Paolo Banchero

Banchero is in contention to become the number one overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and is certainly playing like one in the NCAA Tournament. He is averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in their four wins in the tournament thus far. He may be the most talented player remaining in the field and can take over a game at any given moment.

X-Factor: Mark Williams

Williams has been a beast in the paint on both ends for Duke recently, something that has been something they have lacked for much of the season. He is averaging 14.5 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 4 BPG in four games within the NCAA Tournament and has done well to step up for Duke in big spots. If Williams can get it going in New Orleans, the Blue Devils will be very tough to stop.

Duke National Championship Odds

The Duke Blue Devils are currently +150 to win the 2022 National Championship, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SportsGrid has you covered for the entire road to crowning college basketball’s kings with previews, roster news, and picks.