Who Are The North Carolina Tar Heels? Head Coach, Top Players, X-Factor by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Head Coach: Hubert Davis

Davis is in his first season as North Carolina’s head coach. He is the tenth head coach in NCAA history to make a Final Four in his first season at the helm.

How Does North Carolina Get It Done?

North Carolina has outstanding talent, but they have not been able to put things together until recently. After a puzzling loss to Pittsburgh back on February 16, the Tar Heels have ripped off ten wins in their previous 11 games and are playing to the level of the other three remaining teams.

They do so with one of the shortest rotations in the entire country, ranking in the bottom 15 out of 358 teams in the nation in bench minutes. It puts plenty of reliance on their starting five, but you’re almost certain of a breakout game from one or two of them on any given night.

Most Outstanding Player: Armando Bacot

Bacot has dominated the interior for North Carolina throughout their recent run of success, and it earned him the East region’s Most Outstanding Player award. He will continue to be the team’s paint presence and went for a monstrous 20 point, 22 rebound effort against #15 Saint Peter’s in the Elite Eight. He is the most elite rebounder remaining in the NCAA Tournament and has notched a double-double in 29 of 37 games this season.

X-Factor: Brady Manek

When Manek gets going, the Tar Heels are as dominant of an offense there is. The Oklahoma transfer has poured in 86 points in four tournament games and should continue to see plenty of usage throughout the Final Four. He is a true three-level scorer, and although he doesn’t quite have the athleticism that can overwhelm you on defense, he is incredibly efficient, ranking 61st out of all Division I players with a 60.3 effective field goal percentage.

North Carolina National Championship Odds

The North Carolina Tar Heels are currently +500 to win the 2022 National Championship, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

