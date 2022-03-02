Who Replaces Tom Brady As Buccaneers QB? Oddsmakers Offer Options Jimmy Garoppolo is 5-to-1 behind only Kyle Trask by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It seems the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to replace Tom Brady despite the longtime NFL quarterback continuously leaving the door open on a return.

Brady, who admitted he maintains the “never say never” mindset, expressed how he will be stepping away from the league after 22 years and seven Super Bowls. It means after two years in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers now will have to find his replacement.

The Buccaneers don’t have any signal-caller that definitely will slide in to take over for Brady. Perhaps best depicted as veteran Blaine Gabbert is No. 1 on the team’s depth chart with second-year QB Kyle Trask behind him.

It likely means the Buccaneers will bring in another quarterback whether it be free agency or trade to, at the very least, provide some competition behind center.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released betting odds indicating some of the options who could fit that scenario. The sportsbook did so by a list of quarterbacks who potentially could take the first snap for the Buccaneers when the 2022 campaign begins.

Here’s how that list looks:

Kyle Trask +350

Jimmy Garoppolo +500

Carson Wentz +650

Aaron Rodgers +800

Teddy Bridgewater +900

Gardner Minshew +1200

Derek Carr +1200

Ryan Fitzpatrick +1200

Marcus Mariota +1200

Jameis Winston +1400

Any rookie QB +1500

Blaine Gabbert +1500

Russell Wilson +1600

Tyrod Taylor +1700

Kirk Cousins +1800

Deshaun Watson +2000

Cam Newton +2000

Ryan Tannehill +2500

Andy Dalton +3000

Andrew Luck +6500

Philip Rivers +6500

Who among the list makes sense as a viable bet?

Well, Garoppolo almost certainly is on his way out of San Francisco, and it’s possible the 49ers quarterback is dealt within the next month. He presents an enticing bet at 5-to-1 given that his trade is a near certainty.

On the other hand, with recent reports indicating that Rodgers could sign a short-term deal to remain with the Green Bay Packers along with the likelihood that Wentz, Carr and Cousins remain where they are, those wagers aren’t as spirited.

Looking for a somewhat realistic long shot? It is quite surprising that Tampa Bay’s top quarterback currently rostered (Gabbert) — despite the fact his career is rather unappealing — is tied for the 10th best odds at 15-to-1. What if Tampa Bay strikes out elsewhere — Garoppolo, Bridgewater, Minshew — and opts to start a veteran with Trask still gaining experience? Stranger things have happened.