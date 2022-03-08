Wide Receiver Chris Godwin to Be Back with Tampa Bay Buccaneers by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Wide receiver Chris Godwin is expected to be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

The #Bucs and WR Chris Godwin are working on a long-term deal and he’ll be tagged if they don’t get a deal. No deal is close or imminent. But a deal is at least in the realm of possibility, so a final answer will come closer to 4 pm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

The Buccaneers and Godwin are currently trying to work out a long-term contract extension before the franchise tag deadline at 4 p.m. EST today. The Bucs are prepared to tag the receiver if the sides can’t figure out a new contract. The fact the Bucs want to have Godwin back and for more than just this season tells you all you need to know about how good his recovery from a torn ACL is going. The Penn State product isn’t likely to return until late in training camp at the earliest.

The bigger question for the Bucs may not be when Godwin plays, but who will throw him the football once he can run routes. The retirement of Tom Brady has left the Bucs with two quarterbacks currently on the roster, Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask, neither of which inspires confidence in the passing game.

The Buccaneers are +2800 to win the Super Bowl next season. You can find the odds for every team to win the championship at the FanDuel Sportsbook.