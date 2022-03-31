World Cup Draw 2022: How to Watch, How it Works, Who Qualified?
The 2022 World Cup is set to touch down in Qatar beginning November 21 and running to December 18. Tomorrow, teams will find out who stands in their way of achieving soccer’s ultimate prize as the World Cup Draw takes place. Here is everything you need to know.
When and Where is the World Cup Draw?
Date: 04/01/2022 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Location: Doha, Qatar
How to Watch World Cup Draw?
TV: Telemundo, FS1 | Live Stream: fuboTV
World Cup Draw Format
The field of 32 nations is divided into four pots, with each pot based on the current FIFA Men’s World Rankings. Teams will then be drawn from those respective pots and assigned to groups A-H with each group consisting of four clubs. As the host nation, Qatar automatically finds itself in Pot 1 and is subsequently assigned to group A.
Groups may not contain multiple clubs from the same confederation, with the exception of UEFA. Each group will also feature at least one team from Europe, but no more than two.
Which Countries Will Be Competing in Qatar?
UEFA (Europe): Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland
Conmebol (South America): Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay
CAF (Africa): Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia
AFC (Asia): Iran, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea
CONCACAF (North America/Caribbean): Canada, Mexico, USA
* Three more qualifying spots are up for grabs, which will be decided in June.
That schedule is as follows:
UEFA Path A: Wales vs. Ukraine or Scotland
AFC Fourth Round Winner vs. Conmebol: Australia or the United Arab Emirates vs. Peru
CONCACAF vs. Oceania Winner: Costa Rica vs. New Zealand
