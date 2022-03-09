Wright State Defeats Northern Kentucky in Horizon League Championship by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Wright State defeated Northern Kentucky 72-71 on Tuesday in the Horizon League Championship and solidified their spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Raiders will make their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and second in five seasons. They were down as many as 16 points in the second half but stormed back to get the win. Northern Kentucky’s Marques Warrick knocked down a go-ahead three-pointer to take the lead with 19.8 seconds left. It wasn’t over yet, though, as a mid-range jump shot by Wright State’s Trey Calvin sealed the deal for the Raiders.

Calvin led Wright State with 21 points in the win. Tanner Holden and Grant Basile were not far behind with 19 and 18 points, respectively. As for Northern Kentucky, Marques Warrick was the leading scorer with 28 points in the defeat.

