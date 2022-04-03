2022 FIFA World Cup: 3 Group Stage Matches We Can’t Wait to Watch by SportsGrid 2 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 2022 FIFA World Cup groups are set and we now have matchups to get excited about for the next seven months as the world’s biggest competition awaits. To hype up the action, we break down a few group stage matches we can’t wait to see unfold in this edition of the World Cup.

Three Group Stage Matches We Can’t Wait to Watch

1) England vs. United States

How can you not get excited for this one?

England came oh so close to bringing the World Cup home for the first time since 1966, but a semifinal loss to Croatia robbed them of the chance. The United States has returned to the World Cup after disastrously missing out in 2018 and will now revive its rivalry with the English. After a 1-1 draw in the 2010 World Cup in the group stages against England, the Americans got the last laugh by topping the group.

With the match on Black Friday, it may be the most-watched soccer match the United States has seen in a long time, possibly ever.

2) Spain vs. Germany

Two of Europe’s powerhouses will clash in Qatar in what may be the best matchup in group play.

These sides have won two of the last three World Cups, have rich histories among the world’s powerhouse national teams, and will likely decide the winner of the group. It’ll be a rematch of the 2010 World Cup semifinals where Spain notched a winner in the 73rd minute and would go on to win their first-ever World Cup.

After failing to make it out of the group stage in the 2018 World Cup, all the pressure will be on the Germans to turn things around for a side with a rich history in this tournament.

3) Argentina vs. Mexico

It’s a match between two top ten nations in the FIFA World Rankings as the winner of this one could very well decide the winner of the group.

There will be talent and attacking prowess all over the field including that of Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who may be participating in his final World Cup at the age of 34. Mexico has struggled recently to win hardware and remain dominant within CONCACAF due to the rising stardom of both the United States and Canada which makes this tournament a dealbreaker for Mexico’s manager Gerardo Martino.

A native of Argentina, “Tata” as Martino is known, will probably want to win this one a bit more than others against his home nation.