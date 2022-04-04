2022 FIFA World Cup: Canada's Group F Opponents by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 2022 FIFA World Cup groups have been announced, and Canada saw its name called for the first time since 1986 and the second time in the nation’s history. To prepare for the group stage matches, we look at each nation in Group F, along with the Canadians, and how they match up.

Belgium – November 23, 2022, 2:00 p.m. ET

This may be the last chance this “golden generation” of Belgium has to walk away with any hardware, and asking Canada to be the ones to get in their way here is more than a tall task. The Belgians currently rank second in the FIFA World Rankings and dropped just four points in eight matches during UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Canada is going to be overwhelmed in virtually every position, and they will likely be playing for a point here.

Croatia – November 27, 2022, 11:00 a.m. ET

This is a solid time to be playing the 2018 World Cup runners-up as Croatia is not the powerhouse it once was four years ago. The world-class midfield is aging, and with lots of talent no longer on the squad, they fell from fourth to 16th in the FIFA World Ranking since the previous World Cup. But Luka Modric is still around, and when he is sitting in the Croatian midfield, anything is possible. Cracking this defense will be a challenge for Canada. This European side allowed just four goals in eight qualifying matches.

Morocco – December 1, 2022, 10:00 a.m. ET

This will be a match that the Canadians must win if they want to get to the knockout stage. Morocco is a much closer matchup in the level of competition. Following the shock retirement of star player Hakim Ziyech, it leaves the African side a bit lackluster in the attack. The Canadians are the underdogs of this group, but a win here against a vulnerable Moroccan side could put them in an excellent position to make it out of Group F.