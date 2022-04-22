2022 NBA Champion-Odds Power Rankings: Warriors to the Top by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have taken sole possession of the top odds to win the NBA Championship this season. This big odds shift occurred after the injury to Suns guard Devin Booker, who could miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.

There’s been plenty of line movement over the start of the NBA Playoffs and you can see some of that below in this week’s NBA Championship odds power rankings.

1. Golden State Warriors +280 (Last week: +800, #4)

The Warriors have made easy work of the Denver Nuggets in round one and currently have a 3-0 stranglehold on their series. It’s hard not to be impressed with how well Golden State is shooting right now, specifically Jordan Poole.

2. Boston Celtics +500 (Last week: +850, #5)

Jayson Tatum and company have proved themselves in the first two games at home, where they took a convincing 2-0 series lead on the Brooklyn Nets. Will this team be able to continue that success in a rowdy atmosphere on the road in Brooklyn?

3. Phoenix Suns +550 (Last week: +250, #1)

The Suns were expected to run away with the Western Conference, but with the latest injury to Devin Booker that could sideline him for multiple weeks, the Suns will have to find new answers in order to get by the pesky New Orleans Pelicans.

4. Miami Heat +600 (Last week: +750, #3)

Jimmy Butler put forth a dominant performance in Game 2 against Atlanta, where he poured in a game-high 45 points to give the Heat a 2-0 series lead. Miami might not be getting enough respect in the East.

5. Memphis Grizzlies +900 (Last week: +1400, #7)

Memphis erased a 26-point deficit in Game 3 on the road in Minnesota to take a 2-1 series lead. Desmond Bane led the charge in the comeback and finished with 26 points, while the Grizzlies will have a chance to put the Timberwolves on the brink of elimination on Saturday.

6. Tie/Milwaukee Bucks +950 (Last week: +480, #2)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have found themselves in a dog fight against the Bulls, and have seen their odds fall from +480 to +950 since the playoffs opened. They’ll likely get by the Bulls, but do they have what it takes to go all the way again?

6. Tie/Philadelphia 76ers +950 (Last week: +1600, #8)

Joel Embiid and the 76ers have come to play in their opening-round series against the Toronto Raptors and currently hold a convincing 3-0 series edge. Embiid hit a game-winning three in Game 3 and his 76ers look to have a deep playoff run in mind.

8. Brooklyn Nets +1800 (Last week: +950, #6)

The Nets haven’t been able to get their footing underneath them so far in the postseason, with two straight losses to Boston. Ben Simmons is expected to return for Game 4, but will it be too late?

9. Dallas Mavericks +1900 (Last week: +4600, #11)

The Mavericks have surprised a lot of people as they’ve taken a 2-1 series lead over the Utah Jazz, without Luka Doncic having made an appearance in the series yet. Doncic could return for Game 4 and that could spell a big odds shift in favor of the Mavericks.

10. Utah Jazz +4400 (Last week: +2400, #9)

Utah hasn’t found the chemistry or success they’ve needed in the playoffs this season and things will need to turn around quickly against a Dallas Mavericks team that is out to a 2-1 series lead if the Jazz want to avoid another early exit.

Current NBA Finals Odds Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook: