49ers Star Receiver Deebo Samuel Requests to be Traded by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reports that Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers.

Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.



He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022

Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract but didn’t give a specific reason for his trade request.

In 2021, Samuel had 77 receptions for 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also picked up 365 rushing yards and an additional eight touchdowns. Samuel was a second-round pick (36) for the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Samuel made his request more than a week ago. The disconnect centers around the Niners’ desire to sign him to a long-term deal, but Samuel is not engaging in negotiations. If San Francisco decides to trade Samuel, he will likely net them a first-round draft pick.

This offseason has seen some of the most significant wide receiver contracts in NFL history. The Las Vegas Raiders signed Davante Adams to a five-year, $141.25 million contract, the Miami Dolphins agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal with Tyreek Hill, the Buffalo Bills gave Stefon Diggs $104 million over four years, and the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Christian Kirk to a four-year, $72 million deal.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the San Francisco 49ers are +1600 to win Super Bowl LVII.