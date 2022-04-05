Anaheim Ducks Great Ryan Getzlaf Retiring After This Season by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf announced he would call it a career after the 2021-22 season.

Getzlaf has three goals and 28 assists in 49 games this season. Over his 17-year career, the 36-year-old has 1,013 points in 1,150 games. Getzlaf won the Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007 and was a part of three All-Star games (2008, 2009, 2015).

Getzlaf holds the franchise record for most assists in a single season with 66, the most consecutive games with an assist at ten (tied with Corey Perry), and the most assists in a single game with five (tied with Dmitri Mironov and Teemu Selanne). He’s also the team’s all-time leading scorer in the regular season and playoffs. Getzlaf played his entire NHL career with the Ducks.

He’s also had a lot of international success, including Olympic Gold medals with Team Canada in 2010 and 2014. As a part of Team Canada, he won Gold in the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, a Gold with the under-18s in 2003, and Gold at the World Junior Championship in 2005.

