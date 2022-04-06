Angels Optimistic Mike Trout Will Be Available For Season-Opener vs. Astros by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters Tuesday that he is “optimistic” Mike Trout will be available for the team’s season-opener against the Houston Astros on Thursday, per The Athletic’s Sam Blum.

Joe Maddon said he’s optimistic that Mike Trout will be available on Opening Day. He’s set to take BP again tomorrow. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) April 6, 2022

Trout has missed the team’s previous two Spring Training games due to a stomach bug and looks to be cutting it close with the team’s season-opener on Thursday. The nine-time All-Star played in just 36 games last year after tearing a calf muscle in May and ended up missing the remainder of the season. The Angels will need him at his best if they want to have a chance at the postseason for the first time since 2014.

In 36 games last season, Trout posted a .333 batting average, a .466 on-base percentage, and a .624 slugging rate.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds

The Los Angeles Angels are currently -120 on the moneyline against the Houston Astros on Thursday, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.