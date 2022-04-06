Angels Optimistic Mike Trout Will Be Available For Season-Opener vs. Astros

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters Tuesday that he is “optimistic” Mike Trout will be available for the team’s season-opener against the Houston Astros on Thursday, per The Athletic’s Sam Blum.

Trout has missed the team’s previous two Spring Training games due to a stomach bug and looks to be cutting it close with the team’s season-opener on Thursday. The nine-time All-Star played in just 36 games last year after tearing a calf muscle in May and ended up missing the remainder of the season. The Angels will need him at his best if they want to have a chance at the postseason for the first time since 2014.

In 36 games last season, Trout posted a .333 batting average, a .466 on-base percentage, and a .624 slugging rate.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds

The Los Angeles Angels are currently -120 on the moneyline against the Houston Astros on Thursday, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

