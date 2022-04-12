Angels Place David Fletcher on 10-Day IL, Recall Andrew Velazquez by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Angels will be without their middle infielder for a couple of weeks after they placed David Fletcher on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hip. The injury has been lingering since Spring Training, and it appeared he aggravated the ailment this week. Fletcher tweaked the hip in Monday night’s loss to the Miami Marlins and had to exit the game.

The 27-year-old right-hander has gotten off to a very slow start to the season with just one hit in 12 at-bats for a .077 batting average. Fletcher, who played second base and short last season, has logged all his time at shortstop this season in the infield. While he will miss at least the next 10 days, there is no timetable for the infielder’s return.

To fill the hole left in the Angels’ infield, they called up Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Salt Lake. The 27-year-old should see plenty of time at short but is just a career .184 hitter in 181 major league plate appearances.

