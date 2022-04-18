Angels Superstar Mike Trout Unlikely for Monday vs. Astros by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Los Angeles Angels reporter Rhett Bollinger, superstar outfielder Mike Trout is unlikely for Monday’s tilt against the Houston Astros.

Mike Trout said he couldn’t really see the slider because of the shadows or else he would’ve turned his back to get hit there. Said his hand is sore and swollen but it’s getting better and he’ll see how he feels tomorrow. Maddon said it’s more than likely Trout will be out Monday — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 17, 2022

Trout exited Sunday’s 8-3 victory over the Texas Rangers after being plunked in the hand by a pitch in the top of the fifth inning.

The 30-year-old underwent X-rays following the game, which, fortunately for Angels fans, showed no structural damage.

While Trout is reportedly feeling better, he is still dealing with soreness and swelling around the area, prompting manager Joe Maddon to hold the three-time AL MVP out of the lineup for at least one game.

Trout, who was limited to 36 games last season due to a torn calf muscle, is off to a solid start in 2022, slashing .267/.405/.567 with two home runs through nine games.

In Trout’s absence, Brandon Marsh is expected to draw the start out in centerfield.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has LA at +1.5 (-137) on the spread and +132 on the moneyline.