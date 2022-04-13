Astros OF Yordan Alvarez Out vs. Diamondbacks on Wednesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome reports that Yordan Alvarez is out of the Houston Astros lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Still no Yordan Alvarez today pic.twitter.com/fhVxcV0VAD — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 13, 2022

Alvarez missed the first game of the series on Tuesday with a stomach bug, which is spreading around the Astros clubhouse. In four games this season, Alvarez has two hits in 14 at-bats for two RBI, two runs, three walks, and one home run. In 2021, Alvarez had 149 hits in 537 at-bats for 104 RBI, 92 runs, and 33 home runs. He hit .277 with a .346 OBP, a .877 OPS, and 3.2 WAR.

Michael Brantley will be the designated hitter for Houston, with Aledmys Diaz, Chas McCormick, and Kyle Tucker playing in the outfield.

The Astros are first in the AL West with a 4-1 record, 1.5 games up on the Los Angeles Angels.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Houston Astros are -162 against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. The matchup features Framber Valdez facing off with Merrill Kelly.