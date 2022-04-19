Astros Second Baseman Jose Altuve to Undergo MRI on Tuesday by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that Jose Altuve will have an MRI for his hamstring strain on Tuesday.

Jose Altuve (hamstring) has an MRI today. Will determine timetable. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 19, 2022

On Monday, Altuve left the eighth inning of Houston’s 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels after injuring his hamstring running to first base. Altuve has six hits in 36 at-bats for three RBI, one home run, and two runs this season. He’s off to a slow start, hitting .167, with a .258 OBP, and a .518 OPS.

After the injury, Astros’ manager Dusty Baker said Altuve should be considered day-to-day. Right now, it seems that these tests are precautionary, but it’s a situation to watch going forward. However, it should be somewhat encouraging that Altuve didn’t immediately land on the injured list.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Houston Astros are -162 against Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Patrick Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, while Framber Valdez takes the mound for the Astros.