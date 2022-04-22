Atlanta Braves Activate Austin Riley from the Paternity List by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Austin Riley has been activated from the paternity list by the Atlanta Braves, the Braves’ official website reports.

The #Braves today reinstated INF Austin Riley from the paternity list. Additionally, RHP Jesse Chavez reported to Atlanta and was added to the active roster. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 22, 2022

Riley only missed one game to celebrate the birth of his child as the Braves were off on Thursday. He is available and expected to be in the lineup Friday versus the Miami Marlins.

The young slugger has quickly become one of the top third basemen in Major League Baseball. He had 33 HRs, 107 RBIs, and batted .303 last season and is off to a good start this year with two HRs, six RBIs, and a .292 average in his first 13 games. The Braves have gotten off to a slow start this season with a 6-8 record, four games behind the New York Mets in the National League East.

The Braves will open up the first of a three-game series versus the Marlins on Friday. Kyle Wright will toe the rubber for the Braves, while Trevor Rogers will do the same for the Marlins. The Braves are +126 (-1.5) on the run line and -148 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-110), and under (-110).

