Banged Up Donovan Mitchell Should Play in Game 6 vs. Mavericks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Despite dealing with bruising in his quads, there is optimism Donovan Mitchell will suit up for Utah’s crucial Game 6 matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

ESPN Sources: The MRI on the left hamstring of Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was negative today, but Mitchell is dealing with bruising in both of his quads. There remains optimism for his availability vs. Dallas in Game 6 on Thursday. The Mavericks lead the series, 3-2. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 26, 2022

The good news is that the MRI on Mitchell’s left hamstring that forced him out of Utah’s embarrassing 102-77 loss in Dallas on Monday came back negative. On the not go good news side, it will be very unlikely the elite scorer is 100 percent even if he does take the court. Mitchell shot just 27 percent from the field for nine points after playing almost 32 minutes. It was by far the worst game of the series for the 25-year-old after putting up games of 32, 34, 32, and 23 in Game 4.

If Mitchell can’t go, offense could be a big problem for Utah, even with home court. Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson will have to do much of the heavy lifting, while the experienced Danuel House Jr. should pick up some minutes.

The odds are not in Utah’s favor at the FanDuel Sportsbook as the Jazz sits as +2.5 underdogs for Game 6.